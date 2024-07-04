Arunachal Governor calls on his Karnataka counterpart

BENGALURU, 3 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K.T Parnaik called on his Karnataka counterpart Thawar Chand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan here, and discussed the welfare of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, particularly the students and medical patients there.

Informing that a significant number of students from Arunachal Pradesh are pursuing higher education in Karnataka, Parnaik urged the Karnataka Governor to support and look after these students’ well-being.

He also urged the Karnataka Governor to ensure that the patients from Arunachal, who travel to that state for medical treatments, receive the best care and comfort during their stay there. Parnaik said that many patients from Arunachal travel to Karnataka for medical treatment.

The Governor invited the Karnataka Governor and his wife to visit Arunachal. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)