Enrol workers on eShram portal: DC

AALO, 5 Jul: West Siang DC Mamu Hage asked the district’s heads of departments (HoDs) to enrol their labourers on the eShram portal, and directed them to submit reports of disasters in the district on a daily basis to her office and to the district disaster management officer.

Addressing a district level monitoring committee meeting here on Thursday, the DC further asked the HoDs to depute their departments’ representatives to conduct circle-level monitoring committee meetings without fail.

She proposed to initiate “shramdaan,” involving the residents of every sector, in order to make the entire Aalo township a plastic-free zone.

The DC asked the DDSE to “submit the ratio of teachers and students of West Siang,” and directed the forest department to conduct Airgun Surrender Abhiyan in the district.

DMO Dr. Dubom Bagra informed that the district’s health department has achieved “five NQAS and LAQSHYA for West Siang.”

ZPC Tumpe Ete urged the HoDs to share their grievances with him, so that he may place them before the MLAs. He also requested the officers to work together for the overall development of the district.

ZPMs and circle officers also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)