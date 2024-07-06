Kurung Kumey stares at food and fuel shortage as situation turns dire

[ Bengia Ajum ]

KOLORIANG, 5 Jul: The situation in Kurung Kumey district is turning grim due to the damages caused to the road and other vital infrastructures as the district is being battered by the monsoon rainfall. The district headquarters remain cut off from the rest of the world after Kurung bridge which connects Koloriang with neighbouring districts was washed away on 1 July due to torrential rain.

With the fuel tankers meant for Koloriang stuck in Sangram town as road communication through Rengchi is not permissible for heavy vehicles, the Koloriang and nearby areas may soon run out of petrol and diesel. At present there is no water supply in households in Koloriang town after the main water tank was washed away. Also, the district administration is requisitioning food stock from the FCI Ziro. The food sortie for Sarli, Damin and Parsi Parlo can be carried out only when the weather clears. The NHIDCL has been tasked to restore the Kurung bridge. As per the information, the equipment and other parts for restoration are being brought from the Leparada district and are expected to reach the site within 15 days. The complete restoration of the bridge may take one month if the weather permits.

Two Bailey bridges along with three numbers of culverts have been washed away between Koloriang and Sarli. The Border Road Organization (BRO) which looks after this stretch of road informed that the restoration is going to take at least a month. The district administration has managed to open Koloriang-Rambho-Rengchi road for light motor vehicles (LMVs).

Meanwhile, talking to this daily, Kurung Kumey SP Bomken Basar informed that mobile network has been restored in Sangram town. “BSNL network is working in Koloriang and Airtel is also expected to be restored by Saturday evening,” said SP Basar.

He also shared that rice bags will be taken to Koloriang from Sangram in LMVs. “Two Tata mobiles with vegetable supply reached Koloriang on Friday. But there is no rice available in the Koloriang market for now. But hopefully, soon rice will be available in the market too,” said SP.

Further, he informed that roadblocks have been reported from Nyapin and Phassang also due to landslides. Food items are being carried on foot through block points, he added.