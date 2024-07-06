Landslide at Karsingsa block point forces DA to close the road

ITANAGAR, 5 Jul: A massive landslide occurred at the infamous Karsingsa block point on Friday morning, forcing the Capital Itanagar administration to close the road for commuters’ safety.

After a thorough inspection of the site by deputy commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, it has been decided to close the road, and divert all traffic via Gumto.

The closure will remain in effect until further notice.

The deputy commissioner, who inspected the landslide affected areas on Friday morning, said that men and machineries have been deployed to clear the blockades. She directed the highway department as well as the PWD

to keep their personnel and equipment ready 24/7, and to take immediate action to clear the blockages. The deputy commissioner also visited the state highway through Ganga Lake to Batt village, where multiple landslides have occurred. She informed that the installation of an alternate pipeline to supply drinking water to Itanagar town is underway.

“The electrical department is also carrying out restoration works,” the DC said.

She appealed to the residents to exercise utmost caution while traveling through these roads, and to avoid unnecessary travel. She also appealed to the people living in landslide and flood-prone areas to shift to safe places. The residents have advised to contact the District Emergency Operating Centre (DEOC) at 878-7336331 (DDMO) or the DC office helpline at 8730-977604 in case of emergencies or for any assistance.