Pasighat Press Club apprises DC, seeks assistance in establishing office

PASIGHAT, 5 Jul: A team of Pasighat Press Club (PPC) led by its president Maksam Tayeng and general secretary Mingkeng Osik called on East Siang deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu here on Friday at his office. The team apprised DC about the PPC and also sought his assistance in allotting a temporary office from an unused government building within Pasighat township for PPC.

Briefing DC, PPC president Maksam Tayeng said that PPC was recently formed after due approval from the Arunachal Press Club (APC), the parent body of the press fraternity in the state.

“The Pasighat Press Club will cater the services of conducting press conferences for the public as well as for the government in Pasighat. The people of East Siang district and other neighbouring districts that needed to go to Itanagar for any press conference-related matters will now be addressed in Pasighat Press Club thereby relieving people from traveling to Itanagar. The PPC will also serve the interest of all media fraternity based in Pasighat and central Arunachal region,” the PPC informed DC. Further, they stated that since the PPC and APC do not have any office infrastructure in Pasighat, the PPC requested DC to allocate a spare government building either from district administration or Pasighat Municipal Council or from any other department available temporarily till the PPC comes up with its infrastructure in future.

The DC assured the team to arrange the PPC office soon after due discussion with his officials.