Plantation drive marks Dalai Lama’s birthday

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 5 Jul: Bomdila Buddhist Society (BBS) organized a mass plantation drive in and around the Bomdila Pass here in West Kameng district to mark the 89th birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

Trees are planted every year on the birth anniversary of the Dalai Lama, 12th Guru Tulku Rinpoche of Thubchog Gatsel Ling Monastery said. “We must take care of the fragile environment,” Rinpoche said, while expressing concern over global warming and its impacts on Earth.

He also prayed for long life and good health of the spiritual leader.

Over 300 saplings were planted on the occasion.