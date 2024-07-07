Dalai Lama turns 89

CM, DCM offer prayers for long life of spiritual leader

DHARAMSHALA/TAWANG, 6 Jul: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama turned 89 on Saturday and in his birthday message said he is physically fit and is determined to continue his service to Lord Buddha’s teachings.

The Dalai Lama is in the US, where he is recovering from a knee-replacement surgery.

“I am nearly 90 now but don’t feel unhealthy, except for the slight discomfort in my legs, and would like to thank all my fellow Tibetans in and outside Tibet for your prayers on my birthday,” he said in the text message issued here by his office.

“Despite the surgery, I feel physically fit and wish to ask you to be happy and relaxed,” he said, adding “I am determined to continue my service to Buddha’s teachings.”

“Today, Tibetans inside and outside Tibet are celebrating my birthday with much joy and festivity and all Tibetans and people in the Himalayan regions also pray for me as well and I wish to say, thank you, everyone,” he said.

“I feel a little physical discomfort but that is inevitable, isn’t it, due to the ageing process? Basically, I am doing very well. So, please relax and be at ease,” he added.

“Until now, with the title of the Dalai Lama, I have made a contribution to a certain extent to people in and outside Tibet and many parts of the world with regard to the Buddha’s teaching, and I am determined to continue my service to teaching and resolve to do so with all my heart,” the message said.

His birthday was celebrated with fervour at Mc LeodGanj here with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang attending as a guest along with Lok Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao, Sikkim Assembly Speaker Mingma Norbu Sherpa, Ontario State Parliament Deputy SpeakerBhutila Karpoche, some ministers from Sikkim and other dignitaries.

In a statement, the Tibetan government in exile wished a long life to the Dalai Lama.

“Live long, and may all your wishes be fulfilled,devoid of obstacles. May the truth of our cause prevail, and may there soon be the reunion of Tibetans inside and outside Tibet,” it said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday joined the 89th birthday celebration of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, organised at the famous Galden Namgey Lhatse monastery in Tawang.

The 400-year-old monastery, popularly known as the Tawang monastery, is the largest Buddhist monastery in India and the second-largest in Asia.

On the occasion, the chief minister also took part in a cake-cutting event and joined a prayer ceremony organised by the monks.

“Offered prayers at the sacred Tawang Monastery on the auspicious occasion of His Holiness the XIVth Dalai Lama’s 89th birthday. I prayed for His Holiness’s good health, long life, and continued guidance for humanity through his invaluable teachings,” Khandu posted on X.

He said, “May His Holiness continue to bless our world with his compassion, wisdom, and peace. Long Live His Holiness!”

The monks of Tawang monastery offered Den-Tsik Monlam, a prayer ceremony.

“May this special day inspire us to embrace compassion, empathy, and kindness, and strive towards creating a more harmonious world,” Khandu added.

To mark the occasion, Khandu, along with others, planted tree saplings at Urgelling, the birthplace of the sixth Dalai Lama.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the Dalai Lama’s birthday celebration at the Lhagon Jangchup Choeling monastery in the Dhargyeling Tibetan settlement camp in Tezu in Lohit district, where he urged all present to “embrace the Dalai Lama’s teachings of compassion, peace and harmony.”

He expressed appreciation for the Tibetan community “for zealously preserving their rich culture and traditions,” and said that the state government would provide support for the welfare of the Tibetan community residing in the state in their demarcated camps peacefully.

The DCM was presented with a shield and a certificate of appreciation from the Tibetan settlement office in Tezu, on behalf of the central Tibetan administration, based in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, prayers were offered for the wellbeing and long life of the Dalai Lama.

The celebration featured performances of traditional Tibetan dances by cultural troupes.

The event was attended also by the abbot of the monastery, Ven Dzogchen Ganor Rinpoche, Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, WCD Minister Dasanglu Pul, advisers Dr Mohesh Chai, Mutchu Mithi, Mopi Mihu and Chau Zingnu Namchoom, former minister Nakul Chai, Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh, Namsai DC CR Khampa, and Lohit SSP Tumme Amo, among others. (PTI with input from DCM’s PR Cell)