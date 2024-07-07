MLA seeks to uproot gambling

[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 6 Jul: In an effort to uproot gambling, Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering has instructed the police and the district administration to “ensure imposing ban on illegal gambling activities within Tawang constituency.”

In view of complaints about rampant illegal gambling in town, the MLA had earlier issued a strict warning that ban on illegal gambling would be imposed in Tawang constituency.

Following his announcement, under the supervision of the Tawang SP, a team led by Tawang PS OC Inspector N Angu conducted a thorough sweep of all suspected gambling hotspots on Thursday.

“We visited all suspected locations and issued warnings to cease any involvement in or encouragement of illegal gambling. We shall conduct surprise raids in the future, and if anyone is found indulging in gambling, they will be booked under appreciate section of the law,” she said.