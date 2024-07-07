TAWANG, 6 Jul: An inter-school badminton competition of Tawang block, which began on 1 July, concluded at the Sainik School indoor stadium here on Saturday.

Organised by the 190 Mountain Brigade and supported by the district’s education department, the competition saw the participation of students from 10 schools, including JNV Tawang, KV Tawang, Sainik School Tawang, and other state government schools.

The league matches were hosted at the auditoriums of the government higher secondary school (GHSS) Tawang and Sainik School Tawang.

The results:

The mixed doubles title was clinched by Phuntso Tashi and Tsering Dolkar of GHSS Tawang, defeating Pema Chozom and Sangey Dorjee of Sainik School Tawang.

In the girls’ doubles category, Tenzin Yangkey and Thutan Lhamu of JNV Tawang emerged victorious against Drema Lhamu and Nawang Yangzom of GSS Seru.

Tsering Dolkar of GHSS Tawang secured the girls’ singles championship by defeating Dorjee Drema from JNV Tawang.

Lobsang Thinlay of KV Tawang triumphed over Lobsang Gyephel of GHSS Tawang in the boys’ singles final.

In the boys’ doubles, Lobsang Gyephel and Phuntso Tashi of GHSS Tawang were victorious against Birjit Laishram and Avinash of Sainik School Tawang.

During the prize distribution ceremony, 190 Mountain Brigade Commander, Brigadier VS Rajput, emphasised the importance of sports in the development of the youths.

He commended their enthusiasm, energy, and passion for sports, and highlighted that “education extends beyond academics to include adventure and physical exercise.”

Encouraging the youths, he said that “failure occurs only when one gives up,” and urged them to “aspire beyond limits and strive for greater achievements.”

GHSS Tawang and JNV Tawang were recognised as the best performing schools and awarded trophies. (DIPRO)