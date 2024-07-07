BJP celebrates Dr Mukherjee’s birth anniv

ITANAGAR, 6 Jul: The state BJP celebrated the 123rd birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee at the party’s headquarters here on Saturday.

Attending the celebration, Rural Development Minister Ojing Tasing highlighted the contributions and achievements of Dr Mukherjee, describing him as “a prominent philosopher, exceptional organiser, and a leader known for his unwavering personal integrity.”

State BJP general secretary Nalong Mize highlighted the contributions of Dr Mukherjee to the nation, and said that the central government “has fulfilled the long-cherished dream of the founder of the Bhartiya Jana Sangh (now BJP) Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee by revoking Article 370.”

State BJP vice president Yalem Taga Burang, state BJP secretary Taring Tiri, and state ST Morcha president Kame Yangfo also spoke.

A large number of BJP office bearers, BJP Morcha leaders and party workers were present at the programme, which was organised by the state BJP ST Morcha.