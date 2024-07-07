Wahge stresses on improving healthcare delivery

ITANAGAR, 6 Jul: Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) Minister Biyuram Wahge stressed on improving the healthcare delivery system in the state, and emphasised on “HR accommodation, health centre upgradation, and recruitment of nursing officers.”

Addressing officers of the H&FW department during a meeting on Friday, the minister directed the TRIHMS authorities to “activate facility of online appointment with doctors at TRIHMS.”

He also urged TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini to “work out on cancer screening and awareness campaign using mass media to reach out to the general public.”

The minister encouraged the nursing community to be more compassionate with patients, “even though the nurses work under stressful conditions in terms of workload, inadequate HR, non-regularisation, etc.”

He further advised the department to “explore the possibility of setting up of a first-aid centre, equipped with oxygen facility, to mitigate high-altitude sickness faced by tourists at Sela Pass and other high areas, as, in the past, many tourists have unfortunately lost their lives.”

In view of the detection of a Japanese encephalitis case in Deomali (Tirap), he instructed the NVBDCP SPO to “make vaccines, drugs and diagnostics kits available in the respective districts and also in other endemic areas of the state.”

Wahge’s adviser Dr Mohesh Chai urged the department to bring about a “robust health delivery system and good health policy, so that the indigenous people of our state need not travel outside for treatment.”

He also advocated “teleradiology reporting to be taken up by TRIHMS for authentic radiology reporting.”

Dr Riken Rina apprised the minister of the current healthcare scenario in the state, and raised burning issues within the department, such as shortage of medical officers, specialists and nursing officers, irrational HR distribution across the state, and the need for a dedicated directorate complex for accommodating the health department staffers.