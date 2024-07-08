3 circles of remote K/Kumey cut off from rest of state

Staff Reporter

KOLORIANG, 7 Jul: Damin, Parsi Parlo and Panyasang administrative circles of Kurung Kumey district are reportedly cut off from the rest of the state, following incessant rain this week that triggered major flashfloods and landslides.

It is reported that multiple blockages occurred on the road towards Damin via Parsi Parlo. The blockages have reportedly cut off electricity supply to the remote administrative circles. A major disruption of water supply in the administrative circles, causing drinking water crisis, has been reported.

The Arunachal Times has learnt that the blockagesmay trigger food and other essential supplies’ crises in these three administrative circles.

“The situation on the ground is grim. The district administration is doing its best to deliver essential services to the people during this critical period.However, due to the disruption of surface communication, the administration is paralysed,” said the Damin circle officer.

On being contacted, Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav confirmed that the road towards Damin via Parsi Parlo is badly blocked due to incessant rainfall. The DC added that the RWD has been given deadline to restore surface communication by Monday.

“We’ll be transporting rations through Tata mobiles and on foot to the circles. Furthermore, teams are working on the ground to restore water and electricity supply. There have been major damages,” the DC said.

She further informed that the district administration, in collaboration with the BRO, is “making provisions for Indian Air Force sorties on weather clearance.”

She appealed to the people not to panic as the district administration is working hard to clear the blockages.