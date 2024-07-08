Landslide claims one more life in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 7 Jul: A landslide triggered by incessant heavy rains claimed one more life in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the number of deaths due to landslides, lightning, etc, in the state since April this year to four.

The death was reported from Shi-Yomi district on 5 July, the state disaster management department informed in its daily situation report on Sunday.

Rain-triggered landslides and flashfloods continue to snap surface communication in several districts.

The Tezu-Hayuliang road remains blocked at Mompani area, while landslides blocked the Dari-Chambang and the Palin-Taraklengdi via Langdang village PMGSY road in Kra Daadi district. NH 513 also remained blocked at Geying in East Siang district, the daily situation report said.

Over 72,900 people and 257 villages have so far been affected by floods and landslides in Arunachal since April this year.

Floods and landslides also caused extensive damage to roads, bridges, culverts, power lines, electric poles, transformers, water supply systems, etc.

According to the report, 160 roads, 76 power lines, 30 electric poles, three transformers, nine bridges, 11 culverts, and 147 water supply systems have been damaged so far. Besides, 627 kutcha and 51 pucca houses and 155 huts have been damaged, it said.