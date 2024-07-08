Van Mahotsav celebration concludes

SEPPA, 7 Jul: The 75th Van Mahotsav – the annual national event dedicated to planting of trees – concluded here in East Kameng district on Sunday.

The festival featured planting of saplings of various species of trees in Seppa township.

On 5 July, Seppa East MLA Ealing Tallang, DC Sachin Rana and DFO Abhinav Kumar distributed seedlings to the town’s residents in a function at the forest department office here.

Tallang urged the people to preserve the state’s natural resources by planting more trees every year.

Climate change and environmental degradation were also discussed during the function, and the guests educated the participants on how the process of carbon sequestration through planting of trees has the potential to mitigate these problems.

The concluding event was attended by, among others, Home Minister Mama Natung, Bameng MLA Kumar Waii, Chayang Tajo MLA Hayeng Mangfi, SP K Sikom, and the East Kameng ZPC. (DIPRO)