NEET spotlight: Exams affected by paper leaks, last-minute cancellations

[ Gunjan Sharma ]

NEW DELHI, 8 Jul: The Supreme Court hearing in cases pertaining to alleged irregularities in medical entrance exam NEET-UG has been posted for 11 July with aspirants waiting for clarity on the fate of the crucial exam.

The NEET row has put the spotlight on paper leaks and discrepancies in the examination system.

Here is a list of exams that have been affected this year either due to paper leaks or last-moment cancellations due to other reasons:

NEET-UG

In NEET-UG 2024, a total of 67 students had scored a perfect 720 – unprecedented in the NTA’s history -with six from a Haryana centre figuring in the list, raising suspicion about irregularities in the examination. It has been alleged that grace marks contributed to the 67 students sharing the top rank.

The number of candidates sharing the top rank in the NEET-UG was reduced to 61 from 67 as the NTA announced the revised results on 1 July after conducting a retest for 1,563 candidates.

The exam has also been riddled with allegations of paper leaks which are being probed by the CBI, with several quarters demanding a retest. The education ministry has been maintaining that it is not fair to jeopardise careers of lakhs of candidates who have rightfully cleared the exam.

Observing that a retest has to be ordered if sanctity of the NEET-UG 2024 is “lost,” the Supreme Court on Monday sought information from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the CBI about the timing of the question paper leak and duration between the leak and the actual test.

UGC-NET

The exam was cancelled a day after its conduct when the education ministry received inputs that the integrity

of the exam was compromised. Later, the ministry said that the paper was leaked on the dark web. The matter is being probed by the CBI. The exam is scheduled to be re-conducted from 21 August top 4 September.

UP police constable recruitment exam

Over 48 lakh aspirants, including around 16 lakh women, participated in the UP Police Recruitment Exam 2024 held on 17 and 18 February. The exam was conducted at 2,385 centres in four shifts across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh with an aim to fill 60,244 positions in the state police force. Following allegations of paper leak, the exam was cancelled and is now being probed by a special task force (STF). The exam is yet to be reconducted.

Joint CSIR-UGC-NET

The Joint CSIR-UGC-NET is a test conducted to determine eligibility for junior research fellowship and assistant professor and admission to PhD in science courses. The exam was postponed two days before its schedule, citing logistical reasons. The exam is now scheduled from 25 to 27 July.

NEET-PG

The National Eligibility Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET-PG) was cancelled by the health ministry a night before the scheduled date as a “precautionary measure.” The exam will now be conducted on 11 August in two shifts.

CUET-UG

The CUET-UG exam conducted in the hybrid mode for the first time across the country was cancelled in Delhi a night before the exam, citing logistical reasons. The exam was conducted in the national capital later.

The results of the exam, which were slated to be announced by 30 June, have been delayed. The NTA on Sunday announced that it will conduct a retest from 15 to 19 July for candidates whose grievances about conduct of exams are found genuine.

NCET

The National Common Entrance Test (NCET) for admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) was scheduled for 12 June with over 40,000 candidates slated to appear.

The exam was cancelled as, due to technical reasons, the examination could not be initiated at all examination centres and could only commence at a few centres. The exam will now be conducted on 10 July. (PTI)