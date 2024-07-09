Minor girl found dead, CCL apprehended

ITANAGAR, 8 Jul: The Pakke-Kessang district police on Sunday apprehended a child in conflict with law (CCL) in connection with the death of a minor girl, and sent the CCL to the Juvenile Justice Board in East Kameng HQ Seppa.

Pakke-Kessang SP Tasi Darang informed that the police station received information on Sunday that a girl had been found dead in her room in Ngoleko village.

Based on the information, a police team, led by the SP, rushed to the spot.

“It was learnt that on 7 July, at around 1 am, the mother of the deceased, heard a crying sound from her daughter’s room in the same house. She came out of her room and knocked on the door of her daughter’s room.

“After a few minutes, suddenly one boy opened the door of her daughter’s room from the inside, and she found her daughter dead. In the meantime, the boy left the house,” the SP informed.

A case [u/s 103(1) of the Indian Judicial Code] has been registered and Pakke-Kessang PS OC, SI N Sora, has taken it up for investigation, the SP informed.