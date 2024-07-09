Goyal assures of help to local entrepreneurs

ITANAGAR, 8 Jul: Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal attended Samvad – the first outreach programme for investors and industry in the Northeast region – in Itanagar, where he assured of government support to local entrepreneurs.

Goyal engaged in a series of high-level meetings with state officials, business leaders, and local entrepreneurs to explore new opportunities for trade, investment, and sustainable development, aiming to integrate Arunachal Pradesh more effectively into the national and global economic frameworks.

A special summit, Samvad-2024, was organised, bringing together investors, industry experts and local entrepreneurs. It was aimed at showcasing the unique opportunities in Arunachal and attracting both domestic and foreign investments to the region.

Goyal assured the local entrepreneurs of the central government’s support in addressing their concerns and promoting entrepreneurship.

Recognising Arunachal’s rich natural resources and biodiversity, the minister also emphasised on sustainable development. Initiatives to promote eco-friendly industries and practices were discussed, aligning with the national agenda of sustainable growth.

Goyal expressed optimism about the potential for growth in Arunachal, and said, “Arunachal Pradesh is a land of immense opportunities. The government’s focus is on creating an environment conducive to business, enhancing connectivity, and ensuring sustainable development.

“We are committed to transforming this region into a significant hub of economic activity,” he said, and added that “if India is to be developed, the northeastern states will have to be developed rapidly.”

The minister interacted with representatives from various industries, including agriculture, handicrafts, tourism, and technology. He encouraged them to leverage the benefits of Unnati-2024 to expand their operations and tap into new markets. Emphasis was placed on promoting local products and services, boosting exports, and fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed hope that Unnati-2024 would help Arunachal and other states in the Northeast touch newer heights.

He further informed that the state has been successfully implementing the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Yojana to help startups.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted initiatives aimed at the development and prosperity of Arunachal and the northeastern region, and emphasised his commitment to make Arunachal a destination for investors. (DIPR)