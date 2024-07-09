WCD dept reviews central govt schemes

ITANAGAR, 8 Jul: The women & child development (WCD) department conducted a meeting at the civil secretariat here on Monday to review the centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS).

The meeting was aimed at assessing the progress of various women and child welfare schemes, addressing challenges, “and strategising for improved implementation across the state,” the department informed in a release.

Attending the meeting, WCD Minister Dasanglu Pul lauded the department for its “tireless efforts in running the government’s policies and programmes,”which, she said, “immensely helped the women and child in life cycle-continuum basis.”

Pul’s adviser Tsering Lhamu in her address praised the department “for releasing comic books on the POCSO Act and creating awareness videos on safety of women and children.”

She suggested carrying out more awareness and sensitisation programmes in the state, especially in the remote areas.

“More efforts are needed to create awareness on the legislation, programme and policy of the government which may help everyone,” she added.

During the meeting, detailed presentations were made by the state nodal officers on various CSS’.

ICDS (HQ) DD TW Thungon spoke on Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, while ICDS DD C Tangjang and CDPO (HQ) Bahi Koyu presented a brief on Mission Vatsalya and Mission Shakti scheme, respectively.

Short awareness videos on crucial topics, including illegal adoption, adoption procedures, the POCSO Act, the PMMVY, and the Poshan Abhiyan were screened during the meeting, the release said.