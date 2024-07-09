APYC mourns fmr DCCI prez

ITANAGAR, 8 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) has deeply mourned the passing away of former DCCI president of the undivided East Siang district, Ige Ete, who had also been an adviser to late chief minister Dorjee Khandu.

In a message, the APYC extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Recalling late Ete as a “remarkable individual who touched the lives of many through his kindness, compassion and active social activities,” the APYC prayed to the almighty to bestow strength on the bereaved family in this period of grief.