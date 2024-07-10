Villagers demand ban on quarrying in Siku riverbed

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 9 Jul: The Mebo Dolung Yameng Kebang (MDYK) on Monday staged a protest in front of the East Siang DC office here, demanding a complete ban on quarrying activities in Siku riverbed in Mebo reserve forest.

The protesters said that collection of boulders and minor minerals from the Siku riverbed has been responsible for frequent change of the river’s course, causing massive soil erosion on its right bank every year.

They said that the local villagers had donated their lands for creation of the reserve forest to protect environmental degradation.

The MDYK further demanded immediate stoppage of the ongoing quarrying activities.

The other demand of the protesters was ‘demarcation of the forest land’.

The protest was supported by the PRI members, gaon burahs and leaders of women and youth organisations of Mebo block.