APTTA apprises Sona of problems

ITANAGAR, 12 Jul: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh Technical Teachers’ Association (APTTA),led by its president Bengia Taday, called on Education Minister PD Sona in this office at the civil secretariat here on Friday and apprised him of the problems faced by “technical teachers in imparting programmes of engineering, technology, management, etc, in Arunachal Pradesh,” it informed in a release.

The need for a separate directorate of technical education was also discussed at the meeting, during which the team requested the minister to “rejuvenate the technical education in line with the government of Nagaland,

which created separate directorate of technical education when Nagaland had only three polytechnic colleges, whereas Arunachal Pradesh has presently six polytechnic colleges (diploma-level institutes) and more are in pipeline, including two engineering colleges (degree-level institutes) at Toru and Tezu, respectively,” the release stated.

The APTTA team expressed confidence that Sona’s leadership would “bring about significant positive changes in our education system.”

“The APTTA is an association of teaching fraternity of technical education under the higher & technical education directorate,” it said, adding that “as per AICTE Act, 1987, technical education means programmes of engineering, technology, management, etc.”