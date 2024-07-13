Wangsu seeks separate fisheries policy for Himalayan region

MADURAI, 12 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh Fisheries Minister Gabriel D Wangsu asked the Centre to consider preparing a separate policy and schemes for the Himalayan states, saying that “the needs and topography in these states are completely different from the rest of India.”

“The Centre may also like to revisit and revise the unit cost of all construction works, considering the high cost index and remoteness,” he added.

The minister was addressing the Fisheries Summer Meet-2024 here in Tamil Nadu on Friday. The event was attended by union Fisheries Minister Dr Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Ministers of State Dr SP Baghel and George Kurien, besides fisheries ministers from various states and top government officials.

Stating that Arunachal is one of the pioneering states in cold water fisheries in the entire Northeast India, Wangsu sought a “substation of directorate of coldwater fish research to fulfill the need for proper R&D facilities for documentation of breeding and culture protocol of these species of fishes available in the state.”

“Arunachal Pradesh is a powerhouse of the country and more and more hydropower stations are coming up, thereby creating large water bodies which can be judiciously exploited for fish production in mass scale,” the minister said, and sought a “comprehensive technology package for its integrated development and management with adequate financial support.”

He also sought “mapping of resources, employing geospatial techniques, for preparing a resource inventory and optimum utilisation, and a one-time grant for strengthening and upgrading the existing seed-producing infrastructure of both cold and warm water calibrating to its optimum capacity, so as to overcome recurring shortage of quality seed in desired quantity.”

“In situ conservation of indigenous germplasm of fish species is a big challenge because of heightened anthropogenic activities, habitat degradation and destruction, coupled with adverse effect of climate change. Our open water systems are fast dwindling and are on the verge of extinction,” the minister pointed out, and sought a “comprehensive package with adequate financial support for propagation and mass awareness to save this precious wealth.”

“Since working period is limited because of long rainy season, rationalisation of subsidy from the current four installments to two equal installments against all schemes shall definitely expedite perfect implementation of the schemes and timely utilisation of fund,” he observed, and requested the Centre to extend the PMMSY for another two years, “with additional fund,” and to launch a new scheme “to compensate for the loss caused due to de-linking fisheries from the RKVY.”

Impressed by the short video on the Integrated Aqua Park in Ziro (L/Subansiri) screened at the meet, Dr Singh expressed his desire to visit Arunachal and personally take stock of all fishery-related developments in the state.

Dr Singh further assured to provide “all-out support to the states in addressing respective concerns and make India a prominent nation in fishery sector.”

Fisheries Ministry Joint Secretary Sagar Mehta informed that the ministry would initiate making payments against central schemes in two installments instead of four. “Revision of unit cost of all constructions in the Himalayan states too would be considered in the new central scheme,” he observed,and informed that “proposals for brood banks and hatcheries from states would be attended to with due diligence.”