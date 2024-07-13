Edn dept puts halt on transfer/posting of teachers

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 12 Jul: Following reports of several politically motivated transfers and postings,especially targetting government school teachers in the districts, the education department has issued an order, stating that transfers and postings done by the DDSEs at the district level should be stopped.

In an order issued by Secondary Education Director Marken Kadu, the department warned that in the event of failure to comply with the order, the DDSE concerned will be held responsible.

Further, the department has directed the DDSEs to submit the lists of the mass transfer and posting done from their ends to the directorate as soon as possible.

As per reports, several teachers are being transferred in the districts at the direction of the elected MLAs.

“Those who won the election are now targetting the supporters of candidates who lost the election. The school teachers have become the easiest target for them. We are getting reports of many such politically motivated transfers from the districts,” said an education department official.

Meanwhile, in another order, Education Commissioner Amjad Tak suspended the ongoing and future appointments of contractual teachers in all categories across Arunachal Pradesh.

The commissioner issued an order, stating that appointments of contractual teachers across all categories are being made without proper approval from the government authorities.

“This directive is effective immediately and will remain in force until further notice from this office. All authorities concerned are instructed to strictly comply with this order. Any further recruitment of contractual teachers without explicit approval from the government will be considered a serious violation and will lead to severe disciplinary actions,” the order added.