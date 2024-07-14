Arunachali heroes of 1962 war: Late Eda Moyong

Flights Of Fantasy

[ M Panging Pao ]

During the 1962 Sino-India war, Chinese forces entered deep into Arunachal along many axes, including the Gelling-Tuting axis. Many fierce battles were fought by a few units and small groups of soldiers. However, most readers are not aware of the active role played by many local citizens of Arunachal Pradesh in support of the Army and the nation. One such story is the bravery and sacrifice of late Eda Moyong.

Moyong was born around 1910 in Sibuk village (Adi Pasi) in present Upper Siang district of Arunachal. Being a hardworking and enterprising man, Moyong was appointed by the government as a political interpreter (PI) in 1951. PIs acted as the liaison with native villagers, delivered government orders, and settled local disputes between various clans, villages, communities, etc.

Moyong was posted at the border town of Tuting as PI in 1957. He carried out his duties diligently, conducted many public meetings and resolved disputes between communities and clans.

Meanwhile, tension between India and China was building up along the borders. The Indian Army and supporting administration were ordered to start preparations for any possible conflict. Towards such preparations, Moyong was detailed to escort an Assam Rifles party for reconnaissance and construction of a strategic helipad at a remote location near the border.

About one month before the 1962 Sino-India war, in September 1962, Moyong escorted the Assam rifles team for reconnaissance and construction of the strategic helipad. After an arduous foot march in difficult terrain, dense jungles and high altitude, the party reached the selected site after 3-4 days. After reaching the helipad site, Moyong fell sick and was advised to return back for medical care.

Despite his sickness, Moyong stayed back to complete the assigned task. However, his condition worsened and he died while performing his duties between 20 and 28 September, 1962. Unable to carry his body back in the treacherous mountainous terrain, Moyong was buried in the jungles of the remote area.

The government issued an official condolence on 28 September, 1962. Later, after the demise of Moyong, his family shifted to Debing village in East Siang district. Late Eda Moyong is survived by his three sons Otum Moyong, Olem Moyong and Goli Moyong.

Later, the family members approached the government on many occasions to recognise the contributions of late Eda Moyong in the defence of the nation against Chinese aggression. However, till date official recognition has not been granted.

Very few soldiers hailing from Arunachal took part in the 1962 Sino-India war. However, there are many common Arunachali citizens who took active part in helping our Army and in preparing defence infrastructure against Chinese aggression. While the Army was ordered to withdraw at many locations, common Arunachali citizens stayed back to face the Chinese aggressors. It is time that the nation recognised these brave citizens who contributed and sacrificed their lives in the defence of the nation. Patriots like late Eda Moyong need to be recognised and honoured. (The contributor is retired Group Captain, Indian Air Force)