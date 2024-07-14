Min emphasises on quality work

BOLENG, 13 Jul: Rural Development Minister Ojing Tasing emphasised the need for “strict monitoring and quality maintenance of the developmental works by the executing agencies.”

Presiding over a District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting here in Siang district on Friday, the minister stressed the importance of interdepartmental coordination to ensure smooth and efficient delivery of services to the citizens.

He asked the executing departments to “present the latest photographs of your achievements in the next meeting.”

Emphasising the need to utilise Seva Aapke Dwar “to ensure maximum project enrolment and saturation,” he asked all heads of departments to “submit a 100-day action plan.”

The minister spoke also about his vision of making Siang a model district, “setting an example for the entire state.”

The agriculture minister’s adviser Talem Taboh stressed on “the need of personal attendance of HoDs at DLMCs to ensure accountability of department heads.”

Stating that “Siang district is at its nascent stage,” he emphasised on the importance of on-time completion of projects, and advocated

“healthy participation of the panchayat members in the developmental activities of the district.”

Siang DC (i/c) Tajing Jonnom urged all the officials to “work collaboratively towards the common goal of the district’s development.”

The heads of various departments presented overviews of their respective departments, detailing the ongoing central and state government schemes being implemented in the district. They also highlighted the challenges being faced by their departments.

Among others, ZPC Osi Pabin and ZPMs attended the meeting. (DIPRO)