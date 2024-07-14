Nivia to partner with APFA

ITANAGAR, 13 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) has signed a five-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nivia, establishing it as the exclusive sportswear and ball partner of the association.

The agreement was signed by Nivia business development manager Rupinder Singh and APFA secretary-general Kipa Ajay.

Nivia will provide all agreed-upon deliverables, including footballs and kits, for all national football championship activities, besides district-level events, totaling 1,030 balls, said Ajay.

Nivia has a prestigious history in the sports industry. The brand was registered in 1962 and introduced nozzles in football to the sports equipment manufacturing industry. It gained the FIFA pro approval in 1960, and has been associated with Indian football since then.