Bopai Puroik: An exemplar of resilience

Monday Musing

[ Bengia Ajum ]

The entire state erupted in joy when APCS officer Bopai Puroik created history by becoming the first from the Puroik community to be appointed as a deputy commissioner (DC). He has been appointed as the DC of the newly created Bichom district and handed the task of building up the new district. For a community that for long suffered due to the slavery system, his achievement is truly inspiring and will have a lasting impact on the community and the state as a whole.

Bopai hails from Lada circle in East Kameng district. He did his early schooling in Nissangjang village in Lada circle, and then studied at the government ME school in Bameng. Later, he studied at the Assam Rifles School, Shillong. Bopai graduated from Dera Natung Government College and earned his master’s degree from the erstwhile Arunachal University. His journey from a remote village in Lada circle of East Kameng district to becoming a deputy commissioner has caught the imagination of the entire state. Politicians, social activists, and pressure groups have all welcomed his appointment.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu was one of those who extended congratulations to him on being appointed as a DC. “This appointment embodies our commitment to diversity and representation in public service,” the CM posted on social media.

The population of the Puroik community in the state is believed to be around 10,000, and they mostly reside in East Kameng, Pakke-Kessang, West Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, and Papum Pare districts. Most of them live in utter poverty and are still finding their feet in the mainstream society. The villages where they live mostly do not have proper roads and electricity connection. Bopai’s achievement is being celebrated because he defied all odds to rise to the post of a DC.

Success did not come easily to him. He was appointed as an EAC in 2005, following a high court order. Even though there is an air of celebration over his appointment as DC, Bopai said that the community still will have to walk the extra mile to get recognised in mainstream Arunachal Pradesh.

Talking to this daily, Bopai shared his joy over the appointment, but added that the community still has a long way to go. “I hope my achievement will inspire the younger generation to work hard. The Puroik community will have to learn to develop patience and work hard to achieve success in life,” he said.

Further, he said that the community should focus on education.

“Only proper education can change the life of the community. We should focus on giving education to every child in the community. We have to remember that nothing comes easy in life and our community will have to work hard to stand shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the state,” he added.