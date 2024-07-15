Min urges DMOs, DRCHOs to focus on rural health

ITANAGAR, 14 Jul: Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge urged the DMOs and the DRCHOs of the state to focus on rural health, “as still our larger population resides in rural areas.

During a state-level meeting with the DMOs and the DRCHOs here on Saturday, the minister announced ‘Mission primary healthcare’ as the theme for the health department to work on the primary healthcare system, and said that “zonal hospitals will be taken up in a phased manner parallelly to strengthen the healthcare delivery system across the state.”

He advocated “quality assurance certification of the health centres as a target to be achieved in order to improve cleanliness and service delivery quality of hospitals.”

He advised that healthcare workers be trained to be “polite while dealing with patients,” adding that “a humble approach towards a patient already treats half of the illness.”

Wahge’s adviser Dr Mohesh Chai expressed confidence in the commitment of the state’s health department.

“Today’s review meeting has led to the foundation of a new health system to be evolved in the next five years,” he added.

Regarding the shortfall of forensic surgeons to deal with postmortem and MLC cases, he suggested that “from the available lot of forensic surgeons in the state, each may be entrusted responsibility of 2-3 nearby districts to meet the demands till new recruitment.”

He advised the department to “take up strengthening of zonal hospitals, training of AYUSH doctors for emergency services, and continuation of clinical duties by nodal officers.”

Dr Chai announced that he would adopt a health facility in his constituency and develop and support it, and suggested to the health department officers to urge other legislators of the state to do the same.

DHS Mission Director Marge Sora also spoke.

The meeting was attended by all the DMOs, DRCHOs, SPOs, and nodal officers of the health department, informed an official release.