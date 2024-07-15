APWWS seeks inquiry into alleged sex racket involving ZPC

ITANAGAR, 14 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has urged the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) to conduct a thorough inquiry into the alleged sex racket involving the ZPC of Kamle district, as depicted in a viral video circulating on social media.

The APWWS said that the APSCW has a moral and legal obligation to investigate the matter, irrespective of the alleged victims’ state of origin.

“We unequivocally condemn any form of exploitation against women and demand a thorough and immediate inquiry by the APSCW into the veracity of these claims,” the APWWS said in a press release.

It said that such heinous crimes not only shatter the lives of the victims but also tarnish the reputation of the entire state.

“As an organisation dedicated to the protection and empowerment of women, we will not tolerate any inaction or attempts to sweep this issue under the rug,” the release said.

The APWWS urged the APSCW to identify and rescue any victim(s) involved in the alleged sex racket.

It also urged the commission to ensure that all the perpetrators, regardless of their position or influence, are brought to justice under the full extent of the law.

“The APWWS stands in solidarity with all survivors of sexual exploitation, and reaffirms its commitment to fighting for their rights and dignity,” the release said, and called upon the authorities to act swiftly and decisively to uphold justice and send a clear message that such crimes will not be tolerated in Arunachal.