Gift of knowledge the biggest gift: DC

ZIRO, 14 Jul: The gift of knowledge by a human to another human is the biggest possible gift, and the same exercise needs to be carried out in Lower Subansiri district, said Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP here on Sunday.

After inaugurating the second batch of elementary English learning class for the gaon buras and gaon buris of Diibo village and distributing study materials at the Tanyang Putu Diibo School here, the DC said that “the voluntary English elementary learning exercise initiated by Public Interpreter (PI) Yachang Tacho for the enthusiastic sexagenarians is an exemplary exercise, which is worth emulating across the state and India.”

Pointing out that knowledge of elementary English would help the GBs put their signatures on official papers, he said, “It will also help them detect forgeries and misdeeds in official transactions.”

He gave assurance that the district administration would provide reading, writing and IEC material for the GBs.

DIPRO Gyati Kacho said that “there is no age bar nor time limit to gain knowledge and this innovative and exemplary learning exercise by sexagenarians of Diibo belt needs to be emulated and practiced in other villages of the valley.”

The initiative is the brainchild of DC office PI Yachang Tacho, who is also a former GB of Diibo.

“Thirty-four GBs have enrolled for the second batch. Last year, 27 of them enrolled, out of which 17 passed,” Tacho informed.

He further informed that the GBs have so far “solved 26 civil cases, halted open-defecation in the villages, enforced a ban on sale of IMFL, and supplemented the district administration’s afforestation campaign.”

Sunday’s class was attended by 40 GBs of Diibo village. (DIPRO)