AISU urges govt to cancel officers’ transfer

ITANAGAR, 16 Jul: The Arunachal Indigenous Students’ Union (AISU) has requested the state government to cancel the recent order effecting transfer of IAS, IPS and APPSC officers to different districts.

Expressing vehement opposition to the exercise, the union in a representation to the chief secretary stated that the order dated 10 July, 2024 was issued by the state government in contravention of the rules and guidelines regulating the transfer and posting of government servants.

It said that, “as per the norms and guidelines, the IAS, IPS, APPSC officers and other government servants should hold his/her office for a tenure of at least 2 to 3 years in the particular place of posting.”

The union said that “frequent and premature transfer of government servants holding key posts affects their morale, public administration and implementation of developmental projects and schemes.”

It appealed to the government to “impose a total ban on premature transfer as well as retention of IAS, IPS, APPSC and other government servants holding key posts in a particular place for an extended period of time, in order to check corrupt practices.”