DC resents delay in sanctioning loans to beneficiaries

LIKABALI, 16 Jul: Lower Siang Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap has taken serious note of the “inordinate delay” by the banks in sanctioning and disbursing loan components to the beneficiaries under various schemes being implemented by various departments.

Chairing a meeting of the District Consultative Committee and the District Level Review Committee here on Wednesday to review the status of bank finance for implementation of various flagship programmes and the ‘cash deposit ratio’ of the banks in the district, the DC urged

the bankers to “maintain a good line of communication with the government agencies.”

“Managers of banks should be proactive and keep the agencies or departments informed of the stages of approval or sanctioning of any scheme that comes to their branch, and sort out issues, if any, against any proposal submitted by the departments speedily, so that follow-up action can be initiated to expedite the process of implementation of projects on time.

“And side by side, cost escalation owing to late approval or implementation should be avoided,” he said.

He opined that, “instead of insisting on the SBI, other banks could also be involved in implementing schemes under the PMEGP and the DDUSY.”

The DC also took serious note of the fact that the decision taken in the last quarterly meeting was not properly complied with, and directed the SBI lead district manager to “call the next quarterly meeting with all records and action taken reports in hand.”

The meeting was attended by the heads of departments handling central and state government flagship programmes, besides branch managers of the Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank in Likabali and Gensi, and representatives of the Reserve Bank of India. (DIPRO)