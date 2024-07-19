Mock exercise on disaster preparedness

TAWANG, 18 Jul: The Tawang brigade of the Indian Army conducted a comprehensive mock exercise focused on disaster preparedness, specifically targetting rescue and relief operations in scenarios resembling flashfloods, on Thursday.

Alongside the Indian Army, personnel from paramilitary forces such as the 38th Bn SSB, the 4th Bn ITBP, the state fire services, police personnel, and members of the District Disaster Management Authority participated in the exercise.

The exercise was conducted at Mentsang Rong, a tributary of the Tawang Chhu River, and a site with a history of devastating flashfloods, notably in 1988, which had resulted in significant loss of lives and properties.

Tawang Brigade Brigadier VS Rajput personally supervised the exercise.

During a briefing at the Army headquarters here the previous evening, he emphasised the geographical vulnerability of Tawang to flashfloods and landslides due to its hilly terrain. He underscored the importance of readiness among the Indian Army, central armed police forces, and the state police to swiftly respond to such emergencies.

Highlighting the dual priority of ensuring personal safety and providing humanitarian assistance, Brigadier Rajput stressed on “the critical role of coordinated training exercises with civil authorities,” and said that “effective disaster management hinges on meticulous planning and swift execution, minimising casualties and property damage.”

The mock exercise encompassed simulations of rescue and relief operations in scenarios involving mudslides, floods, and landslides.

The exercise concluded with a thorough debriefing session to review performance and to identify areas for improvement vis-à-vis readiness and response strategies. (DIPRO)