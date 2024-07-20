UN special rapporteur on HRD concerned at arrest of environmental activists

ITANAGAR, 19 Jul: UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders (HRD), Mary Lawlor, has expressed concern over the recent arrest and detention of environmental activists Ebo Mili and Dungge Apang.

In a social media post, Lawlor stated, “Disturbing news from India, environmental HRDs Ebo Mili & Dungge Apang were arrested on 8th July, detained for 10 hours & released on condition to stop their activism. All the more concerning as it isn’t the 1st time lawyer Mili is detained for his peaceful work,” tagging India UN.

The state government had detained activist lawyer Ebo Mili and Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) convener Dunge Apang while the union power minister was on a visit to Itanagar on 8 July.

Meanwhile, the SIFF has forwarded a letter to the PMO, previously submitted to the DCM on 17 July, strongly opposing the proposed 11,000MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

The letter reminded the PMO of CM Pema Khandu’s election campaign speeches in 2024 at Pangin, Geku, and Boleng, where he stated, “No dam shall be built in Siang if the public doesn’t agree… no development project shall start without people’s consent.”

It said that the farmers have collectively rejected the dam, and added that no pre-feasibility study shall be allowed.