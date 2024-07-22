DBS emerges champion of U-9 Arunachal Blue Cubs League 2024

NAHARLAGUN, 21 Jul: Don Bosco School (DBS) emerged champion by defeating Dawnlit Academy 5-0 in the final match of the under-9 category of Arunachal Blue Cubs League 2024 played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Sunday.

Kombo Weekend FC registered 2-0 win against Highland Academy in the third place match played earlier at the same venue.

Among others, Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) Sr vice president Kipa Takum and members of DFAs witnessed the final and third place matches.

Arunachal Blue Cubs League 2024 under-9 and under-12 categories is being organised by APFA in collaboration with ISL side Northeast United FC.

A total of four teams participated in under-9 category of the league which concluded on Sunday.

The league round of U-12 is going on and eight teams are participating in the league.

Matches under the league are being only played on weekends.

A mixed gender competition is an initiative to encourage young kids to remain fit and involve them in physical activities along with their studies, said an APFA release.