Doctors clean Siang riverfront

PASIGHAT, 21 Jul: A cleanliness drive was conducted by the East Siang branch of Arunachal Pradesh Doctors Association (APDA) at Komlighat, at the Siang riverfront here on Sunday.

The drive was led by APDA-ES president Dr. Talung Tali and general secretary Dr. Keni Lego and included volunteers from member doctors from the district and members of Mirmir Bulls, a local NGO, who together collected a total of three tons of wastes.

APDA-ES president Dr. Tali opined how it is the responsibility of everyone visiting the place, including the vendors doing business there, not to throw garbage and litter the place. “A single packet of chips that we throw around grows into thousands of kg of waste over a period. If we as citizens are mindful of this fact, cleanliness drives like this won’t be necessary,” he added.

Mirmir Bulls secretary Otel Darin lauded the doctor community for taking the initiative in cleaning Komlighat and said, “The scenic beauty of Siang river and its surroundings is god’s gift to us and it’s the responsibility of everyone visiting the place not to spoil it.” (DIPRO)