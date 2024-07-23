Consensus is necessary

There seems to be a divergence of views between the Adi Bané Kébang (ABK) and the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) regarding the construction of the 11,000 Megawatt Siang Multipurpose Dam project. ABK has agreed to a Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR), while SIFF opposes it. SIFF has accused ABK of consenting to the survey, which they claim has hurt the sentiments of the people. ABK, however, clarifies that their consent was limited to the PFR and nothing more.

The issue of constructing the dam is highly emotive, particularly for those living in the Siang basin who will be most affected. Local opposition is strong due to fears of displacement from ancestral lands. SIFF, representing locals, has vehemently opposed the dam’s construction. Despite this opposition, the government remains determined to proceed with the project, disregarding the sentiments of the indigenous population.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has previously stated that dams will not be built without local approval. Therefore, it is crucial for the Chief Minister to uphold his promise and halt efforts toward constructing the Siang Multipurpose Dam project.