ABK seeks Pre-Feasibility Report on Siang Multipurpose Project

[ Mingkeng Osik ]

PASIGHAT, 21 Jul: The Adi Bané Kébang (ABK) has clarified that it has only agreed to a Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) on the 11,000 Megawatt Siang Multipurpose Dam project.

In a meeting held on 17th July between the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) and the government of Arunachal Pradesh regarding the proposed 11,000 Megawatt Siang Multipurpose Dam project, the SIFF alleged that the actions of the ABK, who consented to the government conducting surveys for the proposed project, have hurt the sentiments of the people.

In response to the allegation, Adi Bané Kébang’s general secretary Adv. Vijay Taram, through a press briefing, clarified that “the ABK has not given any consent to the government for surveys. Instead, they have agreed for the government to prepare a Pre-Feasibility Report to determine the potential of the land and analyze the feasibility of the project.”

“Preparation of a PFR takes about 6 months, which is different from the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) that takes about 4 to 5 years,” he said. Taram added that “a PFR does not signify finalizing the initiation of the project but rather serves as a preliminary study accounting for various parameters regarding the project’s feasibility.”

“The government will first prepare a PFR on the three potential sites for the project. After selecting the final site, assessments will be made on how much land area will be submerged due to the project. The government will then discuss with representatives of the affected area to seek their agreement on the project. Subsequent decisions will be made based on the people’s opinions,” Taram informed.

“The estimated cost of the Siang Multipurpose Dam project is about USD 2.7 trillion, with compensation estimates alone amounting to approximately ?25,000 crore, he said. The dam is projected to have an output of 11,000 MW, which would cater to the power requirements of several states single-handedly,” Taram added.

Adv. Taram also urged SIFF representatives to engage in open discussions with government representatives and present their demands professionally.