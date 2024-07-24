APWWS responds to allegations of defaming ZPC

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 23 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) on Tuesday responded to recent allegations made by the Abu Hagung Ku Society.

The society had sought APWWS president issue an apology for defaming Kamle ZPM chairperson Biri Santi Nido, after the women’s organization sought an enquiry into news report where two women in Assam accused Nido of running a sex racket and engaging in other illegal activities.

APWWS president advocate Kani Nada Maling addressed reporters stating that the video circulated on social platforms on 12 July prompted them to request an inquiry into the case after careful consideration. She also highlighted APWWS’s previous initiatives,

emphasizing its comprehensive approach to women’s issues across Arunachal Pradesh since its establishment in 1978.

“Seeking inquiries into cases brought forward in the public domain is not new to us; we have consistently stood for the welfare of the women’s community,” Nada explained, distinguishing between allegations and inquiries. “We requested an inquiry; we did not make any allegations. An inquiry is a legal process aimed at addressing the seriousness of the allegations.”

“As the apex women’s organization, we urged the APSCW to conduct an inquiry to ascertain the truth and verify the case’s accuracy. We have sought an inquiry without levying any allegations against anyone,” Nada said.

APWWS advisor Gumri Ringu added, “As a women’s organization, we would face scrutiny if we did not speak out on issues raised on social media. We have 48 affiliated women’s bodies under APWWS, and our actions are not driven by personal animosity towards anyone,” she clarified.

APWWS secretary general Tojum Potom was also present at the press conference.