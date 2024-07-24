NEW DELHI, 23 Jul: For promoting women-led development, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Budget carries an allocation of more than Rs. 3 lakh crore for schemes benefitting women and girls.
Presenting the Union Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said this signals the government’s commitment in enhancing women’s role in economic development.
“For promoting women-led development, the Budget carries an allocation of more than Rs. 3 lakh crore for schemes benefitting women and girls,” she said.
Sitharaman said the government will set up working women hostels to promote their participation in the workforce. (PTI)
Budget carries allocation of more than Rs. 3 lakh crore for women, girls
NEW DELHI, 23 Jul: For promoting women-led development, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Budget carries an allocation of more than Rs. 3 lakh crore for schemes benefitting women and girls.