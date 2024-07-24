Chhumi Gyatse, the holy waterfall near LAC

[ Bengia Ajum ]

TAWANG, 23 Jul: Chhumi Gyatse, also known as the “Holy Waterfalls,” situated near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), is rapidly becoming a prominent tourist destination in Tawang district. Located just a three-hour drive from Tawang town, it lies in close proximity to the LAC, near the Indo-China border, and holds deep significance as a Buddhist religious site.

The site is highly revered by the local Buddhist community of Tawang, who believe that the waterfalls were created by Guru Padmasambhava, also known as Guru Rinpoche, a revered Buddhist master who introduced Buddhism to Tibet in the 8th century. Due to its spiritual and natural beauty, Chhumi Gyatse attracts pilgrims and tourists alike. The waterfalls are considered sacred, drawing people who seek blessings and perform rituals. Given its proximity to the Indo-China border, visitors are required to obtain prior permission from the military.

In addition to the holy waterfalls, visitors have the opportunity to catch a glimpse of China from the nearby military post, where Chinese infrastructure can be observed near the waterfall. Furthermore, Damteng village, where visitors can stay while visiting Chhumi Gyatse, boasts several hot spring water bodies, adding to the attraction of the holy waterfalls.

However, reaching Chhumi Gyatse poses challenges due to its remote location and rugged terrain. The Tawang-Damteng road remains closed during winter months due to heavy snowfall, becoming accessible only in summer after the snow melts. Despite this, the area is prone to landslides during summer, necessitating careful planning by visitors intending to visit Chhumi Gyatse.