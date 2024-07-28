NEHRLN slams mins, MLAs over construction of big dams in U/Siang

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 27 Jul: The North East Human Rights Law Network (NEHRLN) on Saturday slammed Rural Development Minister Ojing Tasing, former health minister Alo Libang, Geku-Mariyang MLA Oni Panyang and Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering for giving the nod to the construction of mega hydropower projects in Upper Siang district.

Asking them to reconsider their decision, in order to safeguard the affected people, who

are entirely dependent on their land for survival, NEHRLN legal adviser Bhanu Tatak, addressing mediapersons at a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club, said, “When the land-affected families are already fighting against the construction of the 11,000 megawatt hydropower project over the Siang River, the comment made by Ering and Panyang is unfortunate and the public will not accept their decision to allow the construction of the projects.”

“The primary campaign agenda during the general election of MLA Panyang was to restrict the construction of any dam over the Siang River in Upper Siang district, but after assuming power he is contradicting his own statement,” said Tatak.

“Every land-affected family is well aware of the environmental impacts of the construction of mega dam projects,” she said, adding that “the state government should focus on the safety measures for the affected people.”

“Moreover, more public hearings and consultations related to dam projects should be conducted,” she added.

The state government should stop living with the notion of generating revenue out of mega dam projects; rather it should consider and ensure the wellbeing of its inhabitants who are residing in the areas since time immemorial, said Tatak.

Informing that the Siang People’s Forum and the Lower Siang Dam Affected Peoples’ Forum have been spearheading the anti-mega dam movement in the Siang valley, the NEHRLN said that “they will not compromise on their demand to scrap the construction of dams over the Siang River.”

Tatak said also that “we go by ‘No survey, No dam’.”

“If the government listens to the ABK, it should also listen to other registered organisations,” she added.

Anti-dam activist Ebo Mili, who was also present at the press conference, said that “the dam developers are from outside the state. Chief Minister Pema Khandu and DCM Chowna Mein’s welcoming dam projects here in the state is so anti- tribal.”

“Ministers should stop luring people on the pretext of funds for the construction of dams,” Mili said.

“Whenever any minister talks about the advantage of dams, it only concerns money,” he added.

Mili said that “a PIL was submitted in the high court by the Upper Siang villagers, under the banner of the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum, wherein the high court judgement said that, before implementing any such project, first there should be consent taken from the villagers.

“Since 2022 till date, I have been arrested and detained for dams three times,” Mili added.

Siang Anti-Dam member Tabit Tapak was also present.