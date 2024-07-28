Power cuts worsening summer heat in ICR

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 27 Jul: With the mercury touching 35 degrees Celsius in and around the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), the constant power cuts have been making the situation worse over the last couple of days. The power cuts have irked the citizens, forcing many to jump on to social media to take digs at the power department and the state government for their poor management of power supply in the state capital as well as district headquarters.

On being contacted, Capital Electrical Division (Itanagar) EE Tadar Rade informed that “due to the rampant increase in the demand for power, especially during the peak hours, the existing power systems installed in the ICR are unable to bear the capacity. Thus the systems themselves take precautionary measures through their inbuilt mechanisms, which in turn effect automatic tripping of power.”

He informed that the most affected areas are those connected through the RK Mission & the GIS feeders, which cause disruption of power supply.

“To resolve these issues, the department is working tirelessly with all its available resources and technologies. However, the problem will persist till the commissioning of the 33/11 KVA substation at IG Park,” the EE added, and requested the consumers to bear with the department in the current technical difficulties.