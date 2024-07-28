Tara wins gold in nat’l kickboxing c’ship

ITANAGAR, 27 Jul: Tana Tagi Tara won a gold medal for Arunachal in the ongoing Wako India Seniors & Masters National Kickboxing Championship-2024 in Mapusa, Goa, on Saturday.

Tara won the medal in the senior men’s below 63kg point fight event, defeating his opponent from Kerala by 4-2 points in the final.

He had entered into the final after defeating his opponent from Haryana 7-0 in the semifinal on Friday.

With this, Tara has won the gold medal for three consecutive times in the senior national championship.

He is also an Asian Kickboxing Championship bronze medallist, which he had won in 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Another kickboxer from Arunachal, Rantu Sonowal, has also reached the final of the senior men’s below 54kg low-kick event on Saturday.

He entered into the final after defeating his opponents from Tamil Nadu by 2-1 in the semifinal.

The final bout will be held on Sunday.