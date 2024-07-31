Drug supply chain to Arunachal should be broken in Assam

In the last two years, several drug peddlers have been arrested from various locations of the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR). On Monday, the Naharlagun police apprehended five drug peddlers from different places of the town and seized 11 grams of suspected heroin and 51 empty vials during as daylong operation. Most of the arrested belong to Lakhimpur district of Assam. It is seen that the majority of the peddlers who have been arrested by the police of the ICR hail from Lakhimpur district of Assam.

This is quite worrying. Lakhimpur district shares a boundary with Papum Pare district of Arunachal. Drug peddlers from neighbouring Lakhimpur district of Assam are targeting Papum Pare district, in particular the ICR. This is a huge threat to the ICR. The Arunachal Pradesh Police should develop a working mechanism with the Assam Police to jointly tackle the drug menace. These drug peddlers are a threat to both the states. The Papum Pare, ICR, and Lakhimpur police should come together to fight the drug peddlers. Only united efforts by the Assam Police and the APP can stop the supply of drugs. The supply chain has to be broken in Assam itself. For this, the Assam Police will have to be roped in. Without their support and cooperation, this battle against drug abuse will not be a success.