East Siang DC for strict implementation of Manual Scavengers Act

PASIGHAT, 31 Jul: East Siang deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu has asked all stakeholders for strict implementation of the “Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act 2013” in the district.

Addressing a meeting of the District Vigilance Committee (DVC) on the implementation of “The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavenger and Their Rehabilitation Act 2013,” here on Wednesday, the DC asked for time bound survey and submission of report at both sub-divisional and district levels and extending support for skill development and assistances under various livelihood schemes etc for a dignified life.

The DC, who is also DVC chairman, directed the PMC to conduct a survey on insanitary toilets within the municipality areas “so that these to be replaced with sanitary toilets.”

Local MLA-cum-DVC member Tapi Darang, in his address, asked the district administration and PMC to implement the Act in letter and spirit, “so that any beneficiaries or individuals engaged as manual scavengers are given a proper rehabilitation and other facilities as per the Act.”

The local MLA also urged the PMC authority to conduct a proper survey along the stretches of Pane Korong stream and other habitations as “insanitary toilets are contaminating and polluting the streams through direct disposal of wastes /septic pipe wastes into the stream which is posing health hazard and risk of spread of diseases to the citizens/ dwellers.”

East Siang SP Dr. Sachin Kumar Singhal also assured support for strict enforcement of the Act.

PMC Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang informed that a preliminary survey on insanitary latrines/septic tanks has already been initiated. She said fund proposal for conversion of insanitary latrines and other equipments shall be placed before the state government

ZPC Olen Rome also offered suggestions for effective implementation of the Act.

PMC EE Tadar Tarang in his PPT presentation, highlighted on the salient features of the “Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers & their Rehabilitation Act 2013.”

The meeting resolved for formation of sub-division vigilance committee (Ruksin and Mebo) and survey committee for East Siang. (DIPRO)