RRC-JN College, Pasighat organizes Red Run Mini marathon

PASIGHAT, 31 Jul: The Red Ribbon Club (RCC)-JN College (JNC) here in East Siang district, in association with the NSS units of the college and Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS), organized a ‘Red Run Mini Marathon’ on 31 July.

A total of 57 NSS volunteers, RRC and a few faculty members participated in the race.

The sole purpose of the event was to create mass awareness among the college students about HIV/AIDS.

JN College principal Dr. Tasi Taloh, who flagged off the race, advised the participants to keep themselves away from any form of drug and addiction. He asked the NSS volunteers and RRC members to join hands with APSACS & NACO in raising public awareness about HIV/AIDS, its treatment and prevention.

RRC-JNC coordinator Dr. Kento Kadu highlighted the aims and objectives of Red Ribbon Club and the purpose of organizing the Red Run Mini Marathon at college level.

The mini marathon was held in three categories-boys, girls and faculty/staff members.

In the girls’ category, Albina Doley and Nyirsum Bogo won the first and the second positions, respectively, while in the boys’ category, Punji Linggi and Gemin Tasung won the first and the second positions, respectively.

Assistant professor Dutem Siboh won the first position in the faculty/ staff category.

The winners of both the boys’ and girls’ categories will represent JN College in state Youth Festival Red Run at Itanagar.