I-Day quiz competition by Bamboosa Library

TEZU, 31 Jul: As a run up to the Independence Day celebration, Bamboosa Library here is organizing a series of quiz competitions on ‘India & the Freedom Struggle’ for the students of classes 6 to 12.

The first of the series was held for the students of secondary schools on 18 July.

VKV Tafrogam won the first prize, while Krik & Boury Memorial School, Tezu and VKV Sunpura won the second and the third prizes, respectively.

The quiz competition will be broadcast on All India Radio, Tezu during August.

Telluliang Govt. Sec. School won the first prize in the quiz contest conducted for the students of classes 9 and 10, while Govt. Hr. Sec. School No. 2 was the runner-up.

The quiz contest for the students of middle schools will be held on 3 August.