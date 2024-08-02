Donyi Polo T20 running c’hip begins

ITANAGAR, 1 Aug: The fourth edition of the Donyi Polo T20 Running Championship began at the DPS playground here on Thursday.

Organised by the Itanagar Cricket Club (ICC), the tournament promises intense competition among 12 participating teams.

Seppa East MLA Ealing Tallang, who attended the inaugural function, assured to provide “unwavering support” to cricket, and emphasised the need for “government intervention to foster cricket’s growth in the state.”

Sharing similar sentiments, Smart City CEO Dahey Sangno highlighted the “alarming decline of cricket’s popularity in the state,” and stressed the urgent requirement for dedicated cricket infrastructure.

East Kameng District Cricket Association secretary Chacho D Bagang congratulated the ICC for organising the fourth edition of the championship, while ICC president Suraj Tayam appealed to the Arunachal Cricket Association to “support and nurture the tournament’s promising talents.”

ICC emerged victorious over Nirjuli in the inaugural match by a comfortable margin of 26 runs. In another thrilling encounter, Balijan Cricket Association clinched a nail-biting two-wicket win against Cricket Academy of Parhans.

Jitender Singh Nabiyal from ICC and Techi Dol from Balijan were adjudged the men of the match for their outstanding performances.