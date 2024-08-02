Kashmiri Pandit group criticises govt over terror incidents in J&K

JAMMU, 1 Aug: A migrant Kashmiri Pandit group on Thursday criticised the BJP-led government for “rising” terror incidents in Jammu & Kashmir and demanded a review into the “political and strategic” perspectives in the war against terror.

Panun Kashmir also opposed dialogue between the Centre and separatist Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) which has expressed its willingness to participate in the next Assembly elections after leading poll-boycott campaigns over the past three decades.

“The strategic wisdom of the central government made it ignore the simmering lava of terrorism inside. The government time and again declared victory against terrorism when terrorists were only spreading their tentacles all across,” Panun Kashmir chairman Ajay Chrungoo told reporters here.

He said that the Centre deployed “statistical jargon” to prove that the situation is improving while terrorists continue to consolidate their hold inside the forests of Jammu.

“The central government has not understood the message when Shiv Khori pilgrims were attacked (on 9 June) and continues with its tourist policy… the dangers to all types of tourists are not hidden and are not subtle to escape common sense,” he said.

Chrungoo said that the group recognises the reality that the ecosystem of terrorism gets help from Pakistan, but said that it is also a “bitter truth” that this ecosystem has germinated by getting “nourishment from policies and persons existing inside.” (PTI)